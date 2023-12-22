Five men disturbed during burglary of County Carlow premises

The hunt is on for up to five men who attempted to burgle a County Carlow premises.

It happened on Thursday last week when a property in the Coolkenno area was ransacked before those responsible made their getaway.

Garda Robert Rasmussen has told KCLR News; “A premises broken into at 5pm on the 14th of December 2023, five males disturbed on the premises and when confronted they fled the scene in a vehicle”.

He adds; “The premises were ransacked, Gardaí in Tullow are investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything of a suspicious nature to contact them on 059 9181160”.