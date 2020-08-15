Five new Covid cases in Kilkenny & at least one in Carlow among nation’s 200 positive results

We’re all being reminded to be extra vigilant in our fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus as there’s been a worrying rise in cases across the country, at least six of them locally.

Figures released this (Saturday, August 15) evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that as of midnight last night (Friday, August 14) another 200 people have tested positive for the virus nationwide, marking the highest single daily increase in three months.

Of these five are in Kilkenny with at least one more in Carlow.

There have been no new related deaths in Ireland so that total remains at 1,774 while the overall number of confirmed cases is now at 27,191.

Of the cases notified today 103 are men and 96 are women. 56 are in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, eight in Limerick, six Laois, six in Galway, five in Kilkenny, five in Meath and the remaining 20 spread between Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

68% are under 45 years of age with the same percentage associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 25 have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is said to be working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Commenting on the fact that this is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said “We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

He added “This virus is still out there and has not gone away. COVID-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”