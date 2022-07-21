Five new safety camera zones to become operational across Carlow and Kilkenny next week

Five new safety camera zones will become operational next week in the Kilkenny Carlow area, including on two routes which have suffered road fatalities.

61 zones across the country are set for a switch on at 6 o’clock next Tuesday morning, bringing to 1,373 nationwide.

Locally two will be placed on the R700 Bennettsbridge Road in Kilkenny, a further one is along the N25 in South Kilkenny with one each also on the Carlow’s R702 and R725.

Two people have lost their lives on the N25 stretch with a further fatality on the R725.

Another zone’s been confirmed on the R448 in Carlow which falls under the Kildare Division.

Full list here:

Further information here