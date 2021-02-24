Five people accused of murder of Carlow teenager in Australia remanded in custody

Three men and two teenage girls charged with the murder of a Carlow native in Australia have been remanded in custody until their trial date is set.

Cian English, who was originally from Bullock Park, Carlow Town but was living in Brisbane suffered traumatic injuries after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in the early hours of May 23 last year during an alleged robbery.

The 19-year-old is understood to have fallen to his death as he was being robbed at knifepoint following a party.

His ashes were laid to rest, in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, last June.

The five accused, three men and two girls who are minors re-appeared before Southport Magistrates Court and Children’s Court yesterday. They’ve been remanded in custody.

All five are charged with murder, stealing, robbery, torture and deprivation of liberty. All of the accused were present in court prior to the case being adjourned and have been in custody since the fatal incident last May.