Fleadh Fun Underway In Bagenalstown

Up to 14,000 people will be descending on Bagenalstown over the course of the week as the Leinster Fleadh officially gets underway.

The launch is in Walter’s from 7.30 this evening and plenty of craic agus ceol is promised.

Competitions take place at the weekend, so too does the first ever Float to the Fleadh aspect of the event which will see music and other entertainment happening on the River Barrow while a new website on the songs & stories of the county will be launched on Tuesday.

Anna Spruhan is one of the organisers and she’s told KCLR News there’s a great air of excitement around the town.