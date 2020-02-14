Flood warnings in Carlow & Kilkenny as Storm Dennis arrives

Storm Dennis is set to cause wet and windy conditions this weekend, but Carlow and Kilkenny may escape the worst of it, according to reports.

The oncoming storm is expected to be no worse than the recent Storm Ciara.

Strong winds will primarily be an issue in the West of Ireland, but heavy rains may cause problems closer to home.

Sandbags will be made available by Kilkenny County Council across the city, Castlecomer and Thomastown.

Speaking to KCLR, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly warned that there is significant risk of flooding in some areas of Carlow and Kilkenny.