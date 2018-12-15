Flooding in South Kilkenny as Storm Deirdre to hit hard from 5pm

Spot Flooding and some road closures are being reported locally with South Kilkenny worst affected as we prepare for Storm Deirdre proper to hit later this evening.

Motorists, cyclists and people out walking are being urged to take the utmost care if you have to go out.

The Main Street in Graignamanagh is closed after the river burst it’s banks and the Graig’ to Borris road is also flooded at Miltown.

There’s also problems reported between Johnstown and Urlingford and there’s a lot of surface water on roads all accross Carlow and Kilkenny.

Divisional traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell says even where the it isn’t too deep it can still be very dangerous if your car aqua-planes on the water.

Met Eireann has upgraded it’s alert to an orange wind warning from 2pm to midnight.

Winds in excess of 110 kilometres per hour are expected with gusts up to 130 kph and a yellow rainfall warning also in effect.

Kilkenny County Council says to expect debris on roads and footpaths with the possibility of falling slates, rooftiles, trees and branches.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlowweather.com says Carlow – Kilkenny could see the strongest winds of the year between 5pm and 10pm tonight