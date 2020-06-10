Garda appeal over Fly Tipping in Kilkenny City

What’s been described as disgusting Fly Tipping has been dicovered around KIlkenny city today.

The illegally dumped rubbish was found at a number of places around the Nore Terrace – Maudlin Street area by a Garda bike patrol this morning.

They’re appealling for anyone who sees illegal dumping taking place to ring the Station (056 7752699 ) or the county council immediately because they say there’s never an excuse for this behaviour.