Focus Ireland bids to raise badly needed funds for Kilkenny & Carlow

A homelessness charity says they badly need to raise more funds to increase services in the Carlow and Kilkenny areas.

Focus Ireland and Mayor of Carlow, Jim Deane, are holding a coffee morning in Carlow’s Town Hall from 11am today.

Catherine O’Leary from Focus Ireland says 44 local families were helped by them last year – with more than 300 families helped in the Southeast area overall.

Speaking to KCLR News, Catherine says in counties like Carlow and Kilkenny the homeless problem isn’t as apparent but it is there.