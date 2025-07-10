It’s set to heat up in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

While early risers will have encountered fog in pockets of both counties, that’s set to clear to leave a warm day with temperatures of up to 27 degrees Celsius forecast.

It’s as weekend highs across the country could reach the 30 degree mark as the Azores High phenomenon continues.

The mercury hit 25 degrees in the Phoenix Park yesterday with high pressure continuing to build.

You’re reminded to be extra cautious around open swimming spots and to look after animals in your care.

While water conservation is encouraged.