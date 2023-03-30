Catch UpFollow The Leaders
Follow The Leaders Episode 4: Travel and Transport, Focusing on Making a Shift to Electric Vehicles
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television License Fee.
Carlow County Councillor Andrea Dalton shares her story of changing to an electric vehicle and speaks about the initiatives by the Council to help promote eco-friendly transport.
The National Transport Authority’s Ian Gourley looks at the various ways in which the public body are making environmentally beneficial decisisons.
Senior Executive Engineer with the Carlow County Council Tadhg Madden describes the practicalities of owning an electric car.