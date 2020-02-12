Follow up inspection by HIQA finds marked improvement in maternity services at St Lukes

Marked improvements were identified in the latest inspection of maternity services at St Lukes hospital

HIQA inspectors visited the unit in November 2018 and found issues in a number of areas.

But Head of healthcare with HIQA Seán Egan says a follow up visit in September 2019 was much more positive.

He told KCLR Live today “The issues we identified were risk issues but they weren’t necessarily manifesting as particular problems for those availing of services but nonetheless we found there was a requirement for action to be taken”

“We felt there was a requirement for action to be taken and I’m happy to report that action was taken”