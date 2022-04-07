Food Safety Authority issues another update on the recall of Kinder products over Salmonella risk
The FSAI is urging shops in Carlow and Kilkenny to take the affected products off the shelves and customers who have already purchased them not to eat them
More Kinder Surprise eggs have now been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
In an update to it’s latest recall the FSAI has expanded the guidance to include all Kinder Surprise products (20g and 3 x 20g) with best before dates up to and including 7th October 2022.
It’s due to the possible presence of Salmonella.
This is now the latest list of Ferrero Kinder products that have been recalled by the FSAI:
|
Product
|
Pack size
|
Best before dates
|
Kinder Surprise
|
20g
|
All best before dates up to and including 7th October 2022
|
Kinder Surprise
|
20g x 3
|
All best before dates up to and including 7th October 2022
|
Batches Previously Recalled in FSAI Food Alert 2022.23 (Update 1)
|
Kinder Mini Eggs
|
75g
|
All best before dates between 20 April 2022 and 21 August 2022
|
Kinder Egg Hunt Kit
|
150g
|
All best before dates between 20 April 2022 and 21 August 2022
|
Kinder Surprise
|
100g
|
All best before dates between 20 April 2022 and 21 August 2022
|
Kinder Schokobons
|
200g
|
All best before dates between 20 April 2022 and 21 August 2022