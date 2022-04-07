Food Safety Authority issues another update on the recall of Kinder products over Salmonella risk

More Kinder Surprise eggs have now been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

In an update to it’s latest recall the FSAI has expanded the guidance to include all Kinder Surprise products (20g and 3 x 20g) with best before dates up to and including 7th October 2022.

It’s due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

This is now the latest list of Ferrero Kinder products that have been recalled by the FSAI: