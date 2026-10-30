Ballon take on Cloughbawn in the first round of the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship on Friday, October 30th, with throw-in at 7.30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Join us live on KCLR Plus for commentary as Ballon begin their Leinster campaign against Cloughbawn.
Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.