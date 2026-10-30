Ballon take on Cloughbawn in the first round of the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship on Friday, October 30th, with throw-in at 7.30pm at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Join us live on KCLR Plus for commentary as Ballon begin their Leinster campaign against Cloughbawn.

Coverage with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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