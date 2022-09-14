Former Carlow car dealer tops Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters owing more than €10million

A former car dealer in Carlow has topped Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters owing more than €10million.

There are two separate listings in the publication for Meridian Motors on Sleaty Road in Graiguecullen, which is now in liquidation.

One is for an outstanding figure of €4.8million still unpaid up to the 30th of June this year and a second for Meridian Motors trading as Carlow Motor Company is for €5.8million most of which is still unpaid.

According to the document the company was the subject of a Revenue audit case for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

