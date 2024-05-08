One of the strongest voices in local radio has fallen silent.

Ballyragget native Tomm Dowling began his on-air journey with Kilkenny Community Radio, KCR, at Ballycallan in 1979. When the industry was regulated he moved onto Radio Kilkenny, then Carlow Kildare Radio (CKR) before taking up a variety of positions at KCLR.

A renowned talk show host and newsreader, he was particularly gifted in racing commentary and a passionate country music advocate.

Former colleagues have hailed him for his quick wit, his ability to tackle any topic and the support he showed those starting out in the sector.

The father of two and grandfather of four died yesterday in Kilkenny.

His funeral will take place in the coming days – details here.