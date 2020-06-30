Former Carlow Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward says there’s “a lot of bad feeling” in the party over cabinet selections

Former Fianna Fail TD Bobby Aylward says there’s a lot of bad feeling in the party over the Taoiseach’s Cabinet Selection.

He says it’s not just the passed-over potential ministers that have been left disappointed over Michael Martin’s choices.

It’s expected the announcement of the list of Junior Ministers will see more of a geographical spread and some regional representation.

But Bobby says the party is not happy about Mr Martin’s performance so far:

“There’s an awful disappointment in Fianna Fail, I haven’t spoken to many people but I can get the vibe from the few I have spoken to, there’s an awful lot of dissappointment in the turn out of where the ministers were picked for” he said.

“There’s a feeling that rural Ireland has missed out again with nine ministers within the pale and no minister from Donegal right down to Kerry”.