A former chairman of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee has outlined his disappointment at the lack of extra Gardaí for Kilkenny.

Pat Fitzpatrick was reacting to the news that none of the 154 recent recruits will be deployed to the county – he also lamented the disbandment of the JPCs across the country which were to be replaced with new Local Community Safety Partnerships but that’s not yet happened.

Added to that the Garda Divisional rejigs across the country saw the division of our two county set up, replaced instead by the formation of Waterford Kilkenny and Kildare Carlow divisions.

The local councillor told KCLR News’s Martin Quilty while good work is being done within the force locally, the national allocation of sufficient resources and equipment is all very disappointing;