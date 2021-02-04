Former Green Party leader is new COI Rector for a number of local parishes

The Reverend Trevor Sargent is going to be the new Rector for a number of local Church of Ireland parishes.

The former Green Party leader will be instituted to the incumbency of Bunclody Union of Parishes in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory tomorrow (Friday) night.

The Union includes St Paul’s Church Kildavin and St Fiaac’s in Clonegal.

Former Minister Mr Sargent assisted in the Tullow Group of Parishes before being ordained a priest in Christ Church Cathedral Waterford in 2018.