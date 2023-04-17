Former Kilkenny City Vocational School student of the year and his ETB Hero set to inspire others

Former Kilkenny City Vocational School student of the year is set to inspire others.

Alauddin Mohammad and his ETB Hero teacher Michael Farrell feature in a national campaign to highlight Ireland’s 16 Education & Training Boards which launches today.

The video introduces the duo as they reconnect and explore Alauddin’s journey from refugee with self-confessed ‘zero english’ to top student and county hurler, now studying accounting and finance at the South East Technological University.

Alauddin says “My favourite thing about KCVS is the teachers, how they work with their students”, before adding “Mr Farrell helped to become the man I am today.”

His ETB Hero Michael agrees, noting: “KCVS is a special place for me. I arrived here on teaching practice and from the moment I arrived I felt welcome.”

KCVS Principal Cathy McSorley says “We are delighted that Kilkenny City Vocational School was chosen to feature in the national ETB Heroes video and are all very proud of Michael and Alauddin. Michael represents what is best about our school and KCETB. His total commitment and dedication to transforming our students lives for the better is central to all that he and all our teachers do on a daily basis.”

The video also features current and past ETB students including RTE newsreader Ray Kennedy (City of Dublin ETB), Singer Songwriter Tolü Makay (Laois & Offaly ETB), TG4 presenter and producer Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill (Galway & Roscommon ETB) and Special Olympian Jack McFadden (Dublin & Dun Laoghaire ETB) and seeks to highlight the lifelong learning provided by Education & Training Boards though their nationwide network of schools and colleges.