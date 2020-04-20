Former local TD Bobby Aylward is top of the class for Dail attendance according to new report

He might have lost his seat but it seems Bobby Aylward had the best attendance record of our local TD’s in Dáil last year.

According to the Irish Independent he was one of only three elected members to miss just one day when the Dáil was in session.

Social Democrat Catherine Murphy was the only politician registered for all 101 days that the Dáil sat.

The figures are compiled from the system that enables TDs and senators to register their attendance using a fob at one of six terminals located within the parliament building.