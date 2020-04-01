Former local TD Pat Deering misses out on Seanad seat

Former Fine Gael TD for Carlow Kilkenny Pat Deering has missed out on a seat in the Seanad.

Three Fianna Fail candidates were elected last night through the agricultural panel but the Carlow man was eliminated after the 11th count.

Paul Daly, Niall Blaney and Denis O’Donovan all exceeded the quota as well as Independent Victor Boyhan.

Counting is continuing at Dublin Castle with restrictions in place to promote social distancing.

The only other local hoping to win a seat in the Upper House is Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Malone who is contesting through the Administrative panel. – Counting for those seats won’t happen until Friday.