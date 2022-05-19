Former Panto Cinderella Molly Coogan to go to the ball for real after being picked to be the next Rose of Tralee contender for Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s new Rose says she’s been dreaming of this since she was a child.

Molly Coogan from Castlecomer won the county selection for the famous Tralee festival.

Well known locally, she’s been a member of Deenside Players in her home town for many years and previously played the role of Cinderella in the annual Panto.

Now, she gets to go to the ball for real.

Molly joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is last evening to say that the annual Rose of Tralee Festival captured her imagination very early.

And she added it’s not just a ‘lovely girls’ competition.

Hear her here: