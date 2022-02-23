Former second-in-command of the Irish defence forces, Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan, says it’s not certain that sanctions on Russia from the West will have the desired impact

The US President says Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine are the “beginning of an invasion”.

Joe Biden’s comments follow the Kremlin’s decision to recognise the independence of two regions.

Russia’s President insists they’ll be peacekeepers – but his upper house of Parliament’s backed his request allowing personnel to use force.

America, Canada, the UK and EU have announced sanctions on people close to Vladimir Putin and financial institutions in response.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen says Russia’s actions are unacceptable.

However, the former second-in-command of the Irish defence forces, Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan Major General retired, says it’s not certain that sanctions from the West will have the desired impact.

He’s also been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that he thinks Putin will continue to try and take back lands he believes should not have been “taken” from Russia when the USSR fell apart.

Hear his conversation in full here: