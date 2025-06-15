A foster carer in Kilkenny says fostering children can bring many benefits for both the carers and children.

June is National Foster Care Awareness month and is an opportunity for everyone to play a part in making a positive difference in the lives of children in foster care.

Niamh Roche has been fostering for many years now and says fostering is all about love.

“Being a foster carer the main thing I’d say to you is that once you’ve got time, and once you’ve got love, because these kids need love, and lots and lots and lots of it. I’ve said this before – it’s not just about them, I get a huge benefit from doing this, you know it’s not just that they benefit, me and my husband also benefit. In saying thatm I’ve got a lot of teenagers who have gone to college and are progressing lovely through the system, and are going to come out with their degrees, and I’m so proud of them, and I’m also so proud of the girls who’ve just gone on to become moms themselves, and have their own family, and look I suppose it takes all shapes and sizes.”