Foster carers urgently sought in Carlow and Kilkenny

Tusla have issued an urgent appeal for foster carers in the Carlow and Kilkenny area.

The agency is inviting people who might be in a position to provide such care to get in touch with them.

Currently in the Carlow/ Kilkenny/ South Tipperary area, there are 313 children in foster care and 264 foster families.

Tusla recruits general foster carers who are not related to the children they foster, and relative carers who care for a child of an extended family member.

If you think you would like to find out more about fostering you can call freephone 1800 226 771 or email [email protected]