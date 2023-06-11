Four hospitalised following two vehicle collision in Kildare

Four people have been hospitalised after a two vehicle collision in Kildare last night.

The incident happened at around 11.15pm on the Sallins By-Pass in Castlesize.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 70s, in the first vehicle, are in a critical condition.

Two others, a young man and woman aged in their 20s, in the second vehicle, are described as ‘serious but stable’.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.