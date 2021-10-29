Four incidents of fraud reported to Kilkenny Gardaí in the last 24 hours

Gardaí in Kilkenny are reminding people to be vigilant when dealing with unsolicited calls or online correspondence.

It’s as four incidents of fraud have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The cases are a mix of card details used without authorisation, bogus phone calls and links sent via mobile and email.

In one a local man paid out €750 following a call falsely claiming to be from Social Protection.

It’s an ongoing and ever-increasing issue and senior Gardaí locally say caution’s needed.