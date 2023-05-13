Four local projects awarded funding to promote intercultural awareness and migrant inclusion

Four local projects supporting the integration of migrants into our communities have been granted up to €5000 each.

The Polish school and St Catherine’s International Women’s Group in Carlow received €5000 each.

The Mothers & Youth Association and No Name Club in Kilkenny have received €4,500 and €4,655 respectively.

The Communities Integration Fund has been in place for 6 years and helps promote Intercultural Awareness, combat Racism and Xenophobia and helps finance local facilities.