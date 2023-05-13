KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Four local projects awarded funding to promote intercultural awareness and migrant inclusion
Polish school and women's group among recipients of migrant inclusion grants
Four local projects supporting the integration of migrants into our communities have been granted up to €5000 each.
The Polish school and St Catherine’s International Women’s Group in Carlow received €5000 each.
The Mothers & Youth Association and No Name Club in Kilkenny have received €4,500 and €4,655 respectively.
The Communities Integration Fund has been in place for 6 years and helps promote Intercultural Awareness, combat Racism and Xenophobia and helps finance local facilities.