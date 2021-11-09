KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Four new jobs and extra retail floor space for County Kilkenny Aldi
There'll be extra parking too
Four new jobs will be created locally in the latest Aldi expansion.
The retailer has received its final planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for a two million euro investment to extend and upgrade its Callan shop.
The staff working there will be increased to 24 with the retail floor space expanding by a third.
20 more car parking spaces and solar panels are set to be added as well.