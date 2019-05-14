Four outlets in Carlow & Kilkenny declared Best in Leinster at the Irish Restaurant Awards

Four local outlets have been declared best in Leinster at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Lennons at Visual Carlow won Best Customer Service, Barrow’s Keep in Tinnahinch was celebrated for Best Wine Experience, Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar on Kilkenny City’s William Street was declared Best Casual Dining and the Best Cafe accolade went to Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Café in Stoneyford.

Galway’s Loam Restaurant took the overall Best Restaurant title with Pub of the Year going to Doheny & Nesbitt in Dublin and Dax Restaurant’s Graham Neville winning Best Chef.