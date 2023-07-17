Four people arrested following a drugs seizure in Carlow have been released

Four people arrested following a three thousand euro drugs seizure and the recovery of stolen handbags in Carlow have been released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Cannabis resin with an estimated street value of up to three thousand euros was discovered after Carlow Gardaí raided nine houses on Friday morning.

Stolen handbags were recovered from an address in Chapeltown, Co Carlow.

Four people were arrested as a result of the coordinated operation which also saw more searches being carried out around the county on Friday evening.