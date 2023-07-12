Four thousand Carlow and Kilkenny families to receive Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance this week

More than 4,000 families across Carlow and Kilkenny are getting the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance this week.

It’s been enhanced this year by €100 per child to combat the cost of living crisis.

In Carlow, 2,238 families benefit from the payout along with 2,119 in Kilkenny.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says it’s important help to local parents:

“They can pay the costs of getting their children back to school. The costs are large anyways and have gotten larger in the last few years. This is why the payment has been increased by €100 per child. It’s €260 per primary school children up to 11 years of age, and €385 per those who are 12 years and over.”