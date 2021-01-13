Fr Paddy says Church played pivotal role in creating the Ireland that condoned Mother & Baby homes

A local priest says the Catholic Church played a pivotal role in creating the misogynistic and judgemental sense of morality in Ireland that allowed the Mother and Baby homes to be supported and condoned.

The Commission of investigation’s report, published yesterday, seem to allocate most of the blame to society in general.

It says the Church did not create the attitudes but did re-inforce them.

Fr Paddy Byrne says it’s clear to him that a large part of the blame lies with the Church as it was in previous generations.

For information on available supports and information on how to access them call the HSE Live team on 1800 817 517.