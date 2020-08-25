Storm Francis power cuts affecting 3,000 homes & businesses across Carlow Kilkenny

Storm Francis is knocking out power all over Carlow and KIlkenny

Drivers should also take utmost care with reports of trees down and flooding in areas across the two counties.

Local yellow wind and rain warnings remain in effect until 7pm and 9pm this evening respectively.

A status orange rain warning is in place until 6pm this evening for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

More 3,000 local homes, farms and businesses are now without power with 1,200 out in the Goresbridge area and 1,133 around Rosbercon.

The ESB says crews are working on restoring supply for everyone affected and everyone should have electricity again by this evening.