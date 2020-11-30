Free Christmas parking begins its rollout today in Kilkenny while Carlow’s starts on Wednesday

Christmas parking plans begin to be rolled out locally today.

Over the next few weeks there’ll be free hours in spots in both Carlow and Kilkenny to facilitate shopping for the festive time.

Kilkenny City

From this morning Kilkenny County Council say it’s free to park at the Market Yard in the city from 9am to midday, Mondays to Thursdays, for the next three weeks. There will also be no charge for vehicles that enter there after 6pm or at any time between December 25th and 28th.

The carpark at County Hall will also be free from December 25th to 28th as well as for Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month.

Carlow Town

In Carlow Town, parking arrangements run from Wednesday to January 2nd.

During that time you can park for free at County Hall, Green Bank Road and Visual. Also at the pay and display zones between 9:30am and midday and again from 3 to 6:30pm.

While 30 minutes free continues along Tullow Street, Dublin Street, Kennedy Avenue, Potato Market and Castle Street.