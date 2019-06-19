Free Cycle Helmets Given to Children Under New Safety Initiative

Wednesday 19th June

More than 100 children in South Kilkenny are getting free personalised cycle helmets.

It is under a pilot scheme to encourage safety which is a joint initiative between local Gardaí, the County Council and the primary school in Ballyhale.

The scheme was unveiled in Ballyhale this morning.

Garda Janet Gough led the project and said the initiative aims to get young people into the habit of putting on a helmet before getting on their bike.