Free parking for Christmas shoppers in Kilkenny begins today

Free Parking arrangements for Christmas shoppers start in Kilkenny city this morning.

The car parking at County Hall on John’s St will be open to the public today and tomorrow but it will close at half past six each evening.

It’s be open each weekend in the lead up to christmas and from the 24th to the 28th of December.

There will also be free parking in Market Yard from 9am to midday Monday to Thursday next week and the week after.

It’ll also be free for cars entering after six o’clock in the evenings and from Christmas day to the 28th.