Free parking in the Market Yard in the run up to Christmas for early birds

Kilkenny county council has revealed its parking plans for Christmas shoppers.

They’re offering free parking between 9am and 12 midday on Monday 10th to Thursday 13th and again from Monday 17th to Thursday 20th of December. That car park will be free between Christmas Day and Friday 28th December.

For weekend shoppers the car park at County Hall will be open and free for parking each Saturday and Sunday between now and Christmas and also on Christmas Eve and on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th of December until 6.30pm each day