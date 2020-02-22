Free sandbags available across Kilkenny amidst flood warnings

Kilkenny County Council is making sandbags available at locations throughout the county in advance of possible flooding over the next two weeks.

Met Éireann have advised that the current high intensity rainfall will possibly be a feature of our weather over the next 14 days. As the ground is already saturated, the cumulative rainfall forecasted will increase the threat of flooding.

The Council are continuing to monitor river levels in anticipation of flooding, and are making free sandbags available at Castlecomer, Freshford, Ballyragget, Johnstown, Callan, Thomastown, Graignamanagh, Inistioge, Piltown, Newrath and Tulloagher.

Tim Butler, Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council, told KCLR that the flooding is a very significant threat in these particular areas.

In anticipation of flooding, sandbags will be available at the following locations: