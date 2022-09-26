Free schoolbooks for primary school, increased social welfare payments among measures for Budget 2023

Free schoolbooks for primary school pupils, a €600 energy credit, and increased social welfare payments will be among the measures announced in Budget 2023 tomorrow.

Negotiations on the fourteen billion euro budget and cost of living package continued into the earlier hours of this morning.

A doubling of child benefit is also expected in November while renters will be able to avail of a tax credit payment of at least €200.

Meanwhile, one local TD has been outlining to KCLR news about the groups she would like to see looked after in tomorrow’s announcement.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’s been working closely with families, pensioners, and those receiving care payments:

“For me, it’s about the cost of living, and that’s what I had highlighted to the Taoiseach and to Minister Michael McGrath, that we do not have anyone in the position where they have to choose between turning on lights and buying food,”.

“It’s all about making sure that people have enough” she added.