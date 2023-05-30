Free walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are starting in Carlow today

There’s a number of free walk-in vaccination Clinics in Carlow over the next three weeks starting from today.

The HSE is appealing to everyone over 70, and from 5 years up with a weak immune system to get the COIVD-19 Spring Booster.

The Carlow Vaccination Centre at St Dympnas is open for people aged 12 and older from 11am to 3pm today, and for children aged 6 months to 4 years from 3.30pm to 4pm.

There’s also clinics scheduled for Thursday this week, tuesday and Saturday next week, and Monday and Friday the week after.