Freshford set to host Kilkenny County Fleadh which kicks off later today (Friday)

The Kilkenny Fleadh kicks off in Freshford this (Friday) evening with events on all weekend.

It’s the first such event in the county since 2019’s in Graignamanagh and the first time for Freshford to host since 2011.

The local Comhaltas branch say they really want to push the boat out this weekend after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.

Here’s what you can expect:

Please note the Sean Nós worship with Kathleen McGlynn on Saturday at 12 noon has to be cancelled.