Friends of St Luke’s say they hope announcement of MRI funding isn’t another empty promise

The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital Chairman’s reacted with sceptisim to the news that the Health Minister’s to include the MRI Scanner for the Carlow Kilkenny facility in the HSE’s Capital Plan.

A quarter of a million euro towards the costs was raised by the local group with €2.45 million already sanctioned by the Government.

Simon Harris is expected to make the announcement later that the long-awaited provision will be met.

However it was previously listed in similer documents across the last three years so Declan McCann says the announcement alone is not enough.