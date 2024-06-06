A local woman had a frightening experience after a man jumped into the car she was a passenger in.

It happened at Rico’s takeaway on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown at 11:30pm last Sunday after the driver entered the premises.

Garda Brian Wilkinson told KCLR News; “A single male sat into the driver seat and drove the vehicle away at speed in the direction of Church Street, unfortunately the keys had been left in the ignition of the vehicle and also the partner of the delivery driver was also sat in the rear of the vehicle at the time so very frightening for that lady, the thief then did stop the car a couple of hundred meters down the road and demanded that the female exit the car, she did get out”.

Garda Wilkinson adds; “The vehicle involved in this incident is a 08 Dublin registered grey Peugeot 307 hatchback and we’d ask anyone with information there to please come forward to Bagenalstown Garda Station with any information in relation to that incident or the car involved in it”.

Bagenalstown Gardaí can be contacted by ‘phone: 059 9721212.