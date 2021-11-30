Front line staff from Kilkenny and Waterford to light up Mount Juliet later today

A five-star County Kilkenny hotel and estate is to recognise front line workers today.

Mount Juliet in Thomastown has invited over 50 hospital staff to play a round at the golf course as they kick off the Christmas season.

A special lighting up ceremony will take place on the grounds later and the crew at the local resort are tying in their own charitable efforts with that as General Manager Mark Dunne has been telling KCLR; “So, the lighting up ceremony is a special thing which we started last year at Mount Juliet and again this year we’re working with the Kilkenny Lions Club and we’re working with their toy drop appeal which we’re doing at Mount Juliet and all the staff and the team at Mount Juliet are going to deliver toys and donate them to the charity for Kilkenny and as part of that we’ve invited different front liners from Waterford, Kilkenny and Thomastown to come and turn the lights on for us”.