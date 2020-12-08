Frontline workers and the elderly will be first to get Covid vaccine, says Donnelly

The Health Minister’s announced nursing home residents, frontline healthcare workers and those over 70 will be first in line for the Covid 19 vaccine.

Healthcare workers and those aged between 65 and 69 with medical conditions are also high on the list.

Factory workers and teachers are further down the list for the jab, which will be free.

No vaccine has been approved here yet but it’s hoped the Pfizer/Biontech one will be rolled out in early January.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says a Covid 19 vaccine offers a beacon of hope but is warning we can’t become complacent.

“We can’t let our guard down because a vaccine is coming, in fact what the Chief Medical Officer and his team are saying to me is that it’s important that the vaccine is at a low level in January if and when we begin to roll it out. So that’s something we’ve all got to keep in mind for the next few weeks.”