FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

A number of people seriously injured in two-car crash on the N77 Kilkenny to Ballyragget road

The N77 is closed between Henebry's Cross and Ardaloo Cross until further notice

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle18/11/2022

A number of people have been seriously injured in the two-car crash in County Kilkenny on Friday afternoon.

One person is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to University Hospital Waterford.

Another was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital for emergency surgery.

Up to four other people have been injured – some seriously.

It happened near the Dinin Bridge on the N77 at 4.55pm.

The road between Henebry’s Cross and Ardaloo Cross is closed until further notice with diversions in place.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle18/11/2022