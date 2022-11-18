FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
A number of people seriously injured in two-car crash on the N77 Kilkenny to Ballyragget road
The N77 is closed between Henebry's Cross and Ardaloo Cross until further notice
A number of people have been seriously injured in the two-car crash in County Kilkenny on Friday afternoon.
One person is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to University Hospital Waterford.
Another was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital for emergency surgery.
Up to four other people have been injured – some seriously.
It happened near the Dinin Bridge on the N77 at 4.55pm.
The road between Henebry’s Cross and Ardaloo Cross is closed until further notice with diversions in place.