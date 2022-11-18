A number of people seriously injured in two-car crash on the N77 Kilkenny to Ballyragget road

A number of people have been seriously injured in the two-car crash in County Kilkenny on Friday afternoon.

One person is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to University Hospital Waterford.

Another was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital for emergency surgery.

Up to four other people have been injured – some seriously.

It happened near the Dinin Bridge on the N77 at 4.55pm.

The road between Henebry’s Cross and Ardaloo Cross is closed until further notice with diversions in place.