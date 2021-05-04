Full train schedule resuming today but capacity remains at 25% for rail users in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond

Irish Rail is resuming a full schedule from today for the first time since January 11th.

The InterCity route Dublin Heuston to Waterford serves the four local stations of Carlow, Bagenalstown, Kilkenny and Thomastown.

Passenger capacity on all routes remains at 25%, but will increase to 50% from Monday.

These changes will help accommodate more customers, according to Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny who says “We are still very significantly down obviously from normal times but as each level of restrictions is opened up, numbers grow somewhat so the full timetable will allow us to cater for that, we’re at 25% capacity Government measures show the capacity increasing to 50% from 10th of May, so next Monday”.

