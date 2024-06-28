A full visitor ban takes effect this morning at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Yesterday a temporary suspension was announced by the Ireland East Hospital Group for the local facility, however that’s now been upgraded to include all wards.

The exceptions of Maternity and End-of-Life still apply.

The action’s been taken due to increased infection control measures required for Covid-19 and Norovirus (Vomiting & Diarrhoea) – yesterday we told how cases of Covid-19 are on the rise again, 60% up on the previous week across the country.

The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.

In a statement issued to KCLR News, a spokesperson says; “There are a number of Covid and non-Covid-19 patients presenting to the Emergency Department. We ask the public to consider their care options, if possible. Please consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending ED in St Luke’s General Hospital. However, if urgent care is required, patients should attend the hospital.”

“We advise patients to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children (unless the children are ill).

“St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

“Management and staff would like to thank the public for their patience at this time.

“We’d also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms (see below) to please contact their GP in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.

Covid 19 symptoms